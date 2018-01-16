Beijing, Jan 16 (PTI) China today disclosed the details of five typical cases uncovered during a crackdown on online pornography, in a move to deter similar criminal activity.

The National Office Against Pornographic and Illegal Publications said that Internet enterprises and individuals who had produced or distributed child pornography were severely punished in 2017.

In one case, police in Zhengzhou City, central China's Henan Province, arrested four suspects for distributing photos and videos including child pornography, through a profit- making website.

From 2011 to August 2017, Wu Mousheng and three other associates were found to have lured more than 100 juveniles to film indecent videos in the name of filming videos on children's education, according to the office.

The suspects then distributed the videos online and raked in over 500,000 yuan (USD 78,000). The suspects have been transferred to prosecution authorities for investigation.

In another case in Shenyang City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, police arrested a suspect surnamed Wu in August 2017, confiscating five computers, six phones and over 100 child pornography videos. The suspect lured three girls to film such videos by sending them hongbao (red envelopes) containing money, it said.

In other cases, police arrested suspects and seized a number of pornographic photos and videos, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. PTI KJV ZH .

