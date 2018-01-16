Los Angeles, Jan 16 (PTI) Actor Christian Bale has said he regrets working on "Terminator Salvation" and that he even turned down the role thrice before giving his nod to the sci- fi action film.

The 43-year-old actor, who played John Connor in 2009 film, said he eventually accepted the part in order to prove to others that it was a bad decision.

"I said no three times. I thought that the franchise... I went 'Nah, there's no story there.' "There's a perverse side to me, where people were telling me that, there's no way on God's Earth that I should take that role, and I was thinking the same thing. But when people started verbalising that to me, I started to go, 'Oh really? All right, well watch this then.' So there was a little bit of that involved in the choice," Bale told MTV in an interview.

The actor said the film is a "great thorn" in his side and he wishes the makers could have revived the film franchise.

"It's a great thorn in my side, because I wish we could have reinvigorated (the franchise). And unfortunately, during production, you could tell that wasn't happening. It's a great shame," he said.

Bale added "Terminator..." was a "learning experience" for him referring to the on-set diatribe against cinematographer Shane Hurlbut leaked.

"That was a very unusual occasion. Great learning lesson for me. No matter how much you lose yourself in a scene, you do not allow yourself to behave that way. And yeah, of course, I've got enormous regrets about it." The actor previously expressed unhappiness over his performance as Bruce Wayne/ Batman in the Dark Knight trilogy by Christopher Nolan. PTI RDS RDS .

