Patna, Jan 16 (PTI) Cold conditions continued to prevail in most parts of Bihar today, with Bhagalpur touching the season's lowest at 5.9 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

The state capital recorded a minimum temperature of 7.7 degrees Celsius, while in Purnea it was 6.3 degrees Celsius, followed by 6.6 degrees Celsius in Gaya.

Patna DM Kumar Ravi said that all schools - government and private - in the district will reopen from tomorrow after 10 am. PTI AR RBT .

