Shimla, Jan 16 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh ministers Bikram Singh and Govind Singh Thakur today rejected former chief minister Virbhadra Singh's reported comments that "losses" inherited by his government in 2012 were responsible for the difficult financial situation that the state finds itself in.

Instead of accepting the mistakes, the Congress leader is playing blame-game and shifting the onus on previous BJP government for financial mess and pushing the state into debt trap, the ministers said in a joint statement.

They alleged that the previous Congress Government had engineered the financial mess during its tenure and appointed over 45 people as chairman and vice-chairman of various boards and corporations.

Every person close to the then chief minister was rewarded with plum posts incurring huge wasteful and unnecessary expenditure, they said.

They said that with an eye on the Vidhan Sabha elections, the previous Congress government announced unemployment allowance to the youth but only a few thousands got it while while others felt cheated.

The Ministers claimed that the previous Congress government failed to utilize central funds and even failed to allocate land for the AIIMS at Bilaspur. PTI PCL ADS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.