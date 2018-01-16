Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) The Congress will take out `Save Constitution' rallies in every district of the state on Republic Day, Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan said today.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of senior party leaders here, Chavan said his party will participate in the `Save Constitution' rally organised by Opposition parties in Mumbai on January 26.

On the same day, the Congress will take out similar rallies in all district headquarters, he said.

He also mocked the BJP's decision to take out `Tiranga (tricolour) rallies' in response to the Opposition's rallies.

"BJP's parent organisation, RSS, has never accepted the Tiranga as national flag and till recently did not hoist it. It is ridiculous that the same people are now taking out Tiranga Yatra," he said.

Meanwhile, some workers of BJP Yuva Morcha from Satara joined the Congress in Chavan's presence.

Former Union home minister Sushilkumar Shinde, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil were among those who attended the meeting. PTI MR KRK .

