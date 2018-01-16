Korba (Chhattisgarh), Jan 16 (PTI) A court here has directed the police to lodge an FIR against a Congress MLA and his four associates for allegedly grabbing land belonging to villagers and threatening them.

Special Judge under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act Yogesh Pareek yesterday directed AJK (Anusuchit Janjati Kalyan) police station to lodge FIR against Jaisingh Agrawal, who represents Korba assembly constituency, and four others while hearing a plea by Dukhlal Singh.

A resident of Chuiya village, Dukhlal had alleged that the MLA and his associates had captured 45 decimal of his land in the village, the petitioner's lawyer Abdul Rahman said today.

According to the petition, Agrawal had purchased a piece of land in Chuiya village from Abdul Gaffar in 2010.

When the boundary wall construction was underway on that plot in 2012, Dukhlal had raised objection saying that his land adjacent to it was captured in the process.

Later, when the measurement of the plot was done by revenue inspector and patwari, it was found that besides 45 decimal belonging to Dukhlal, land of two other villagers - 90 decimal of Pratap and 1.20 decimal of Rambai, was also illegally captured by Agrawal.

Subsequently, Dukhal lodged a complaint with police but no action was taken, the petition said.

Last November, Dukhlal filed the application under Section 156(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code in the court seeking action against the MLA and his associates.

After hearing, the special court asked AJK police station to lodge FIR against Agrawal, Surendra Jaiswal, Bhola Soni, Vijay Singh and Darshan Manikpuri under various sections of SC and ST (prevention of atrocities) Act and IPC's sections 506 (B) (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy). PTI COR TKP NRB ZMN .

