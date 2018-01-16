Chennai, Jan 16 (PTI) Chennai Customs beat Chennai City FC 1-0 today to send the I-League side packing from the Don Bosco-Fr McFerran Trophy All India Football Tournament 2018 here.

In the second round knock-out tie, Dhilipan scored in the 25th minute for the winners.

Customs will take on Goa FC in the next round on January 19.

In tommorow's match, Chennaiyin FC 'B' takes on Viva Chennai FC. PTI SS VS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.