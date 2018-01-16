New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Days after a man was robbed and stabbed to death in Monkey park near Tughlakabad Fort in the city, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) today issued a notice to Delhi Development Authority, seeking information on the number of streetlights functional at the spot.

The women rights body also sought details of the number of security guards deployed in the area and the status of repair of the boundary wall.

The body took cognisance of the incident after it was reported in some sections of media that the high mast lights were not functioning in the park for more than one year, and that there was a shortage of guards deployed in the park and that the boundary wall had gaps.

The report also stated that the residents felt unsafe in the park and frequent incidents of snatchings were reported from the area, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said.

Terming it a "serious matter", the Commission sought information on the number of functional streetlights in the area, number of entry and exit gates of the park along with the number of security guards shift-wise deployed at each gate and within the park, and if CCTV camera was installed in the area.

The body also sought copies of complaints received in the past one year on the above mentioned issues along with the action taken on each. The names and details of officers responsible for the maintenance of the park as well as the action taken against them were also sought by the Commission.

The notice has been issued to the secretary of DDA.

The women's panel has called for the submission of information by January 24. PTI PLB SRY .

