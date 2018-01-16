Photo Advisory First, Photos released upto 4 p.m.

New Delhi: Jan 16, 2018 (PTI) EDITORS: Photos with Captions released today. To view thumbnails of these Photographs, visit PTI website at..http.//www.ptinews.com NATINONAL Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir budget session (B) Ahmedabad: VHP international working president Pravin Togadia's PC (A+B) Mumbai: Moshe Holtzberg arrives in Mumbai (B) Barmer: PM Modi in Barmer (A) Kolkata: Heavy fog (B) Mumbai: Lesser flamingos seen at Aroli creek (A) New Delhi: Republic Day rehersals (B+A) New Delhi: Delhi BJP's Executive Committee Meet (A+B) Allahabad: Magh Mela Festival (B) Thane: Excise officials seizes foreign liquor (B) Patna: Passing out parade (B) New Delhi: 45th Institute Annual Convocation of AIIMS (B) Agra: Israel PM at Taj Mahal (B) Ranchi: Lalu in Ranchi court (B) INTERNATIONAL Pasadena; 49th annual NAACP Image Awards (B) Lagazpi: Glowing red lava was rolling down the slopes of a Philippine volcano (B) Kansas City: People walk past a frozen fountain in Kansas City (B) Santiago: Demonstrators protest against the Catholic church and the visit of Pope Francis (B) Washington: President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump waves (B) Santiago: Pope Francis waves to followers in Santiago (B) Athens: Protest rally outside the Greek Parliament in Athens (B) Kathmandu: Madhav Narayan festival in Kathmandu, (B) Hong Kong : Pro-democracy young activists leave the Court of Final Appeal Hong Kong, (B) Stuttgart: 400th Monday demonstration against the railway project 'Stuttgart 21 (A) Hong Kong: David Hanson, the founder of Hanson Robotics, poses with his company's flagship robot Sophia, (B) SPORTS Melbourne: Australian Open tennis championships (B+A) Beijing: North Korean delegates to 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic arrived in Beijing (B) PTI PHOTO VNA DL OSS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.