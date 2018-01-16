New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Celebrating the 10th anniversary of a friendship agreement, the National Capital Territory of Delhi and Fukuoka Prefecture in Japan today signed a deal for cooperation in various fields including environment and air pollution.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Governor of Fukuoka Prefecture Hiroshi Ogawa signed the memorandum of understanding document.

"We hope to harness our further potentials in the spheres of environment and air pollution...," Kejriwal said on the occasion.

He said that Delhi would like to have more exchanges between school, college and university students.

"We have the example of a fruitful partnership in the inception of the Delhi Metro and we hope to expand this cooperation in other modes of transport and their multi-modal integration," he said.

Expressing happiness over the agreement, Ogawa said that Fukuoka Prefecture was the first local government of Japan to have a friendship agreement with the Delhi government in 2007.

"Pollution is the new area in which we will be conducting training. Also, culture and heritage related exchange will be done. Delhi has lots of historical sites and we have the experience and technology for preservation and repair," he said. PTI VIT SMN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.