Lucknow, Jan 16 (PTI) Dense to very dense fog occurred at certain places in Uttar Pradesh, where Lakhimpur Kheri recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius, the weather office said today.

Day temperature was below normal in the Gorakhpur division, while night temperature fell in the Varanasi division.

Weather is likely to remain dry across the state over the next two days with fog at a few places over the eastern parts of the state. PTI SMI KJ .

