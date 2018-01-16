Bhubaneswar, Jan 16 (PTI) With several instances of students being involved in heinous crimes coming to the fore across the state, Odisha Police today issued advisory for educational institutions, guardians and police to tackle the menace.

"Instances of students indulging themselves in various criminal/anti-social activities like rape, murder, criminal assault, unlawful activities, eve-teasing, molestation, kidnapping for ransom, theft, drug addiction and others have come to the notice," Director General of Police, R P Sharma said.

In his advisory to the police, Sharma said regular patrolling in and around the college premises to be intensified by deploying PCR Vans and actions should be taken to stop sale of drug, tobacco and contraband products in shops near and around the educational institutions.

Police should take immediate steps against outsiders and ex-students as per law, who create anti-social activities within the campus, the DGP in the advisory said.

He said police should deploy plainclothes personnel to detect outsiders committing antisocial activities and conduct raids to detect anti-social elements, who pass lewd comments on female students and also resorting to eve teasing.

The DGP has instructed all Superintendents of Police in the state including DCP Bhubaneswar, DCP Cuttack, SRP Cuttack, SRP Rourkela, SP EOW and STF to take special measure on the issue.

The DGP advised the parents to frequently visit their wards to look after their wellbeing and keep a watch on their activities.

The students should keep good co-operation with police and college authority. They should discuss their problems and must not resort to violence, it said.

The college authorities have been asked to keep senior officials informed about any law and order situations and crimes happening in their respective educational institutions.

The college management should create a database of all students, install adequate CCTV cameras in campus, undertake counselling sessions and hold meetings with parents at regular intervals. PTI AAM RG .

