Udhagamandalam (TN), Jan 16 (PTI) Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran today asserted that the party remained with his aunt and jailed leader Sasikala as had been evidenced by his victory in the recent RK Nagar bypoll.

"AIADMK workers are with chinnamma (Sasikala). My victory in RK Nagar is a proof of this. The (two-leaves) symbol and party name are with betrayers," he said addressing his supporters here tonight.

The Election Commission had alloted the two-leaves symbol to the ruling faction headed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam.

Dhinakaran, who won the RK Nagar assembly seat contesting as an independent, said he would hold discussions with state level party functionaries here tomorrow on future course of action.

Stating that his 'revolutionary journey' would soon begin, he said within a few weeks he would take a decision on his future course of action. He did not elaborate.

Earlier, talking to reporters in Mettupalayam near Coimbatore, he claimed that the ruling AIADMK lacked majority in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and the K Palaniswami government would fall soon. PTI COR NVM VS .

