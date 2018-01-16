Jammu, Jan 16 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government today said that the newly-created Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR) department was allocated Rs 362 crore for 2017-18 to meet unforeseen exigencies.

Minister for DMRRR Javaid Mustafa Mir informed the House in a reply to a question of PDP member Javid Husssain Beigh in the state Assembly.

"Jammu and Kashmir is highly-prone to earthquakes, floods, avalanches, flash floods and the government created this separate department in pursuance to the Cabinet decision and entrusted various important subjects to it," the minister told the House.

The subjects and components, including the emergency relief organisation, DMRR management of all issues relating to Kashmiri migrants, issues pertaining to the Displaced Persons of 1947, among others, he said.

The minister said to meet unforeseen exigencies and carrying out various activities under these components an allocation of Rs 362.01 crore was made during the year 2017-18 under the state and central sectors.

"Of this, an amount of Rs 147.55 crore stands released to various implementing agencies till date," Mir said. PTI AB KJ .

