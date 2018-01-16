Bhopal, Jan 16 (PTI) Police today arrested the chief medical officer of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited's hospital here for allegedly molesting a nurse.

"Dr Sunil Kumar, chief medical officer of BHEL's Kasturba Hospital, has been arrested under section 354 (molestation) of IPC," said sub-inspector Y F Majhi of Govindpura police station.

The complainant, who is 22 years old, had complained that the doctor called her to his cabin and touched her inappropriately. He also sent her obscene messages, she told police.

Kumar (58) was produced before a magistrate who released him on a bail of Rs 25,000.

BHEL's public relation officer Vinodanand Jha said he can not comment as the matter was sub-judice. PTI MAS LAL KRK .

