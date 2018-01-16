New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) today wrote to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia over the delay in release of funds to 28 government funded colleges.

In the letter, DUTA president Rajib Ray said, "We have learnt that the university submitted an additional list of 100 names to you for governing bodies today. We request you to immediately release the funds to these colleges".

The Delhi government had last year ordered a freeze on funding of 28 Delhi University colleges, either fully or partially funded by it, following the varsity's failure to appoint governing bodies for months.

The 15-member governing body, which takes decisions on budget allocation and faculty appointment, has among others the principal, two university teachers and two teachers of college besides five members nominated by the government. It also has five DU representatives whose names are approved by the government.

Ray said 12 out of 28 colleges, which are fully funded by the Delhi government, have not been able to pay salaries to their employees.

"In many places, ad-hoc teachers have not received salaries for several months, thus creating immense personal hardship for those already in a vulnerable situation," he said in the letter. PTI CPB SRY .

