Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) Actor Emraan Hashmi is all set to feature in and co-produce an education drama titled "Cheat India".

The actor's production banner, Emraan Hashmi Films will be backing the project along with T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment.

The film, directed by Soumik Sen, focuses on the Indian education system affected by crime and corruption.

"The script and title of 'Cheat India' are supremely powerful. This is among the most engaging and riveting stories I've read in a while and I am thrilled to be essaying what I believe will be a landmark role in my filmography.

"I am also looking forward to working with some formidable partners - Soumik, an amazing storyteller, Ellipsis, the new kids with a pulse on clutter-breaking content and marketing, and T-Series, with whom I share an old association on music and films," Emraan said in a statement.

Bhushan Kumar, of T-Series, said the film is serves the "new-age appetite for compelling content rooted in realism." "Cheat India" is slated to be released on February 2019.

