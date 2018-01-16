Strasbourg, Jan 16 (AFP) European Union President Donald Tusk said today that the bloc's "hearts are still open" to Britain if it changes its mind about leaving, in a fresh suggestion that Brexit could be reversed.

Noting that Brexit was due to happen in March 2019 "unless there is a change of heart among our British friends," Tusk told the European Parliament: "We on the continent haven't had a change of heart. Our hearts are still open to you."(AFP) AMS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.