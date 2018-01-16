Machilipatnam (AP), Jan 16 (PTI) A 20-year-old fisherman today went missing in Bay of Bengal near Gilakaladindi fishing harbour here, police said.

Nearly 15 fishermen went to sea for fishing this morning on a mechanised boat. While they were returning home in the sea mouth area, four of them jumped into sea to push the boat as it broke down. Of them three came to the shore safely, but one went missing, a local police officer said.

The missing person was identified as V. Ganesh (20).

Andhra Pradesh Minister K. Ravindra visited the spot and enquired about the incident.

A case has been registered and investigation is under the way, the police officer said. PTI COR NRB .

