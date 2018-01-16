New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The office of the Karol Bagh sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Delhi today threw open a free legal aid clinic to provide swift and inexpensive resolution to various disputes among underprivileged sections.

The clinic will be open on Mondays from 10 AM to 5 PM and a lawyer will be available for all the residents.

"The clinic will now bridge the gap between the legally available benefits and the entitled beneficiaries," according to an official statement.

People eligible for getting free legal services include members of Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe community, women and children, those in custody including a child in protective home, and a mentally-ill person in a hospital. PTI PLB SMN .

