London, Jan 16 (PTI) Take That frontman Gary Barlow has decided to meditate and increase his vegetable intake.

The 46-year-old singer took to Twitter to share his health plans.

"Goals for this week: Really top up on the green veg, get more beans into my meals, consistently stretch twice a day, find time for meditation drink water amen (sic)" he tweeted.

Barlow, who shares three children - Daniel, 17, Emily, 15, and nine-year-old Daisy - with wife Dawn, has always been particular about his fitness regime. PTI SHD RDS .

