Gary Barlow plans to start doing meditation
By PTI | Published: 16th January 2018 11:16 AM |
Last Updated: 16th January 2018 11:18 AM | A+A A- |
London, Jan 16 (PTI) Take That frontman Gary Barlow has decided to meditate and increase his vegetable intake.
The 46-year-old singer took to Twitter to share his health plans.
"Goals for this week: Really top up on the green veg, get more beans into my meals, consistently stretch twice a day, find time for meditation drink water amen (sic)" he tweeted.
Barlow, who shares three children - Daniel, 17, Emily, 15, and nine-year-old Daisy - with wife Dawn, has always been particular about his fitness regime. PTI SHD RDS .
