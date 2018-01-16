Tura(Meghalaya), Jan 16 (PTI) In a boost to the Garo National Council, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), Boston Marak has joined the party.

Boston was earlier with the Congress.

Boston joined the GNC yesterday in the presence of the party president, Kalpana D Sangma.

Boston confirmed he joined the GNC to fight the Assembly polls from Salmanpara constituency in South West Garo Hills district.

"After consultation with my supporters who wanted me to contest the coming elections from Salmanpara as their party candidate, I decided to join the GNC," said Boston.

Boston said "Majority of support in GHADC is with me.

There is no resentment. I have joined the GNC for the purpose of the coming elections which I intend to contest." PTI COR JOP RG .

