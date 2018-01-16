Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) India's Saurav Ghosal will be the top-seeded player at the first season of Vedanta Indian Squash Open 2018 which starts here from February 6.

The tournament will see over 30 players from 10 countries participating in the six-day event.

Besides India, the professional event has attracted participants from countries like Egypt, Switzerland, France, Australia, England, Scotland, Malaysia and Kuwait, a media release issued here said today.

While Ghosal, currently world No. 16, will be the top- seed, the second seeded player is Nicolas Müller (Switzerland) followed by Scotland's Greg Lobban, it added. PTI NRB RSY .

