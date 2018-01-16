Chennai, Jan 16 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit today described the late 'Gnani' Sankaran as an independent and fearless journalist who spoke his mind.

"I am shocked to know about the demise of Gnani Sankaran, veteran journalist, writer and political analyst," a Raj Bhavan release, quoting Purohit, said.

He was an independent, fearless journalist who spoke his mind and never compromised on his principles, the governor said.

Sankaran was a strong believer in democratic values and did his best to propagate the values of freedom, expression and principled journalism in society, Purohit said.

"His death is a great loss to the society, particularly to the journalist fraternity, Purohit said, extending his condolences to the bereaved family.

DMK Working President M K Stalin met Sankaran's family and offered his condolences, a DMK release said.

Sankaran died here yesterday following a brief illness. PTI VIJ BN .

