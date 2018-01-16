New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (GNFC) today said it has shut down its plant at Dahej indefinitely post a gas leak incident.

"In the morning on January 15, 2018, there has been a sudden leakage at TDI-II plant, Dahej, which called for plant shutdown at Dahej (Gujarat) ... However, as a matter of abundant precaution, management has decided to close the plant indefinitely," GNFC said in a regulatory filing.

The company clarified that neither there was any property damage nor any loss of life.

It said the plant will be closed till the "root cause is thoroughly analysed, reviewed and necessary further safety measures to be taken are fully evaluated in addition to current safety precautions".

GNFC said "this decision to close TDI-II Plant indefinitely is taken till the process of necessary preparations, putting in place further checks and balances and thorough evaluation is over".

In November 2016 too, the facility was shut down after a mechanical failure in a chemical reactor caused leakage of poisonous phosgene gas.

The company restarted commercial operation in February last year, more than three months after being shut due to gas leak. Six people had died in the incident.

The state PSU had conducted a safety audit by an international company before restarting it.

The safety/hazard operatability as well as asset stability study was done by Lloyd, a UK-based company, under supervision of experts from several countries..

TDI is mainly used in manufacturing of flexible polyurethane foam, furniture cushion, industrial gaskets, protective pads for sports & medical use and in automobiles - seats furniture, lining and sun visors.

Shares of GNFC were trading 4.73 per cent lower at Rs 515 on BSE. PTI SVK MR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.