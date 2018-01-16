Raigarh, Jan 16 (PTI) Unidentified burglars broke into a jewellery shop and decamped with gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 25 lakh in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district today, said police.

The incident took place in the wee hours at a jwellery shop located under the Saria police station area, they said.

As per preliminary investigations, a group of 6-7 masked thieves entered the shop after opening its shutter with the help of a rod.

They ransacked glass counters and took out the ornaments, but could not break the lockers, he said.

The thieves fled with gold and silver ornaments collectively worth Rs 25 lakh, a police official said.

Forensic experts were pressed into service and CCTV footages were being scanned for clues, he said.

A case has been registered on a complaint of the shop owner, Sanjay Agrawal, the official added. PTI COR TKP RSY .

