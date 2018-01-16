Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) Gold prices rose further at the bullion market here today on increased buying by jewellers, driven by wedding season demand despite weak global cues.

On the other hand, silver declined on speculative selling coupled with lower industrial demand.

Standard gold (99.5 purity) climbed by Rs 60 to conclude at Rs 30,060 per 10 grams from Monday's closing level of Rs 30,000.

Pure gold (99.9 purity) also jumped by the same amount to end at Rs 30,210 per 10 grams as against Rs 30,150 earlier.

Silver (.999 fineness) fell by Rs 320 to conclude at Rs 38,890 per kg as against Rs 39,210 previously.

Globally, gold fell from the previous day's four-month high, reflecting losses across precious metals and commodities more widely, as the dollar clawed back some lost ground after hitting a three-year low against a currency basket.

Spot gold was down 0.4 per cent at USD 1,334.55 an ounce at early trade.

Silver was down 1.8 per cent to USD 17.05 an ounce. PTI RD ABM .

