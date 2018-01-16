Jaipur, Jan 16 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot today accused the BJP government of influencing by-polls due in the state on January 29 by inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for commencing work at a Barmer refinery.

"The PM's speech was entirely political. Refinery foundation laying and its work commencement was an attempt to influence voters in the poll-bound constituencies. Prime Minister's comparison of the Congress and famine as twins was unfortunate and an example of creating delusion in people," he said in a statement.

He said that state government was aware that dates of the by-elections could be announced in January and the refinery event was scheduled to influence the elections.

Pilot blamed the BJP government for stalling the refinery project for four years, and said the prime minister and the chief minister were now declaring it a milestone.

"There is no major change in the MoU as claimed by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje despite stalling the project for four years. The refinery project cost has shot up by Rs 6,000 crore as compared to 2013," he alleged.

The former Union minister said people of the country and state understand the tricks, and therefore such events would not affect them.

Pilot exuded confidence of winning all three poll-bound constituencies.

Meanwhile, Pilot suspended Gopal Malviya and Mahaveer Sharma from the party for six years for contesting the by- election as Independents against official nominee Vivek Dhakad from the Mandalgarh assembly constituency. PTI AG IJT .

