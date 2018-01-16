Jamshedpur, Jan 15 (PTI) Adequate security force have been deployed after tension prevailed following clashes between two groups in Haldipokhar on the outskirts of the steel city here today evening, police said.

The incident occurred when a group of people reached at Telaipahari to offer obeisance during Tusu festival, which was allegedly opposed by the rival group leading to clashes, police sources said.

Police resorted to mild force to disperse the frenzied mob who had indulged in ransacking and rioting in Haldipokhar market.

Two makeshift road-side shops were set afire by the mob, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (Musaboni), Ajit Kumar Vimal.

Vimal said the incident was the outcome of personal enmity between two groups over a place of worship even though the issue had been amicably settled recently.

The official said that the situation is well under control and adequate force have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Senior police officials including the Senior Superintendent of Police Anoop T Mathew rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. PTI BS JM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.