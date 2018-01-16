New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) GSK Consumer Healthcare today said it has appointed Filippo Lanzi as Regional Head of Asia Pacific region.

He replaces Zubair Ahmed who takes over as the Non- Executive Chairman of India Board, the company said in a statement.

As Regional Head of Asia Pacific, a geography composed of 23 countries, Lanzi will report to the company's CEO Brian McNamara and has also become a member of the consumer healthcare strategic leadership team as well as the GSK Singapore Country Board.

Commenting on the appointment, McNamara said: "His (Lanzi) people-focused leadership style and proven track record of growing categories and transforming businesses are exactly what we need to win." Lanzi, who joined GSK as part of a joint venture between GSK's Consumer Healthcare and Novartis OTC, helped lead the JV business integration in Europe and has more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry, the statement said. PTI PRJ MR .

