Chandigarh, Jan 16 (PTI) The Haryana government will constitute a State Higher Education Council to create an enabling environment promoting academic excellence and social justice by obtaining academic inputs for policy formulation.

The Haryana Cabinet, which met under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here today, approved a draft of the ordinance to constitute the council.

At a media briefing after the cabinet meeting, Finance Minister Capt Abhimanyu said the Council would ensure autonomy and greater accountability of all institutions of higher education and guide the growth of higher education in accordance with the socio-economic requirements of the state.

The Act will be known as the Haryana State Higher Education Council Act, 2017, and the council would be chaired be an educationist with proven leadership qualities or a famous intellectual, he said.

Principal secretary of the Higher Education Department would be the member secretary. The vice chairperson would be an education administrator of repute, who has worked as a professor or at an equivalent post.

The members would include State Project Director, a representative of Higher Education Department not below the rank of deputy director, a representative of Technical Education Department not below the rank of deputy director, a representative of Finance Department not below the rank of joint secretary and there would be 15 members from the fields of art, science, technology, culture, social sector and industry, and professional education, Abhimanyu said.

Ten members of the council would be from the state and five from other states, he added.

The other members of the council would include vice chancellors of any three universities of the state, two principals of autonomous or affiliated colleges, and one member would be nominated by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development. The tenure of each nominated member would be six years, the finance minister said.

One-third of the members would retire every two years and the council would nominate seven new members every two years.

The council would meet every three months, the minister said.

The council would frame policies of higher education and help institutes in planning and implementation, and would coordinate among the top institutes, regulatory bodies and the government, he added.

There would be a Haryana State Higher Education Commission headed by the education minister and the council would implement the decisions of the commission. PTI SUN IJT .

