Chandigarh, Jan 16 (PTI) The Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) will now be called the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

The state cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here today, approved the renaming of the urban development agency of the state, according to an official release.

Health Minister and senior BJP leader Anil Vij had last year said that the acronym HUDA was often "misunderstood" as it sounded similar to the title of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda of the Congress.

The Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran is the Hindi translation of the Haryana Urban Development Authority.

The state cabinet also decided to rename the University of Health Sciences in Karnal after Jan Sangh ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya. It will now be known as Deen Dayal University of Health Sciences. PTI SUN SMN .

