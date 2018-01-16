Chandigarh, Jan 16 (PTI) The mortality rate of children under five years in Haryana has climbed down to thirty seven per thousand live births signifying a six points dip, the state government said today.

According to the latest child health statistics, Registrar General India, Sample Registration System (September 2017), Haryana has also brought down its Infant Mortality Rate by three points from 36 to 33 per thousand live births, as well as neonatal mortality from 24 to 22 per thousand live births.

However, the state needs to strategize and put efforts to further decrease its early neonatal mortality which has remained stagnant, an official release said.

In this regard, MR campaign and subsequent MR vaccine in Immunization would be a major step towards achieving this goal, it added.

In Haryana, Measles Rubella Immunization campaign will be held in the month of April as part of the national strategy to eliminate measles and control Rubella in the country. PTI CHS ADS .

