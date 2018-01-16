Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) The Bombay High Court today asked the Pune police commissioner if a case pertaining to alleged fraud and misappropriation of funds of the Osho Rajneesh Trust can be transferred to the Economic Offences Wing.

A division bench headed by Justice B R Gavai was hearing a petition filed by Pune resident Yogesh Thakker, alleging that the spiritual guru's signature was forged in his will by the trustees of the Osho International Foundation.

While an FIR was lodged with the Pune police last year, Thakker claimed the police had not made any substantial progress in the probe and hence, sought a direction to the CBI to take over the investigation.

"Does the Pune police have an Economic Offences Wing? Why cannot the case be transferred to this wing so that there can be specialised investigation," Justice Gavai asked.

The court, while posting the matter for hearing on January 23, directed the Pune police commissioner to file his affidavit in the regard by then.

According to Thakker, the trustees allegedly transferred money from the trust to private companies owned by them.

In 2012, Thakker wrote a letter to the Pune police commissioner following which an FIR was lodged against the trustees in 2013, but so far there has been no further progress in the case.

Rajneesh passed away in 1990 and his will was prepared in 1989.

Thakker alleged that the will was forged and sought to support his claim with a report of a private handwriting expert. PTI SP GK ZMN .

