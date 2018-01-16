(Eds: Adding details with management quotes) Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) ICICI Lombard General Insurance, which today reported a 5.20 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 231.76 crore for the three months to December due to higher tax provisons, said it will focus on bringing down its combined ratio to 100 per cent.

Lower combined ratio indicates the health of the bottomline of general insurance company.

The numbers were tepid as the company had to higher tax provisions at Rs 90.59 crore, as against a paltry Rs 5.44 crore in the year-ago period, the company said. However, its solvency ratio improved to 2.21 times as against 2.01 times a year ago. The regulatory requirement is 1.50 times.

Total income of the ICICI Group company rose to Rs 2,019.77 crore from Rs 1,842.93 crore in the year-ago period, while its gross written premium rose to Rs 3,001.53 crore from Rs 2,542.32 crore in the year-ago period.

"Our combined ratio has improved to 100.4 per cent in the nine months of the current fiscal year from 106.2 per cent in the same period last year. Our focus is going to bring down our combined ratio to 100 per cent, going forward," ICICI Lombard chief executive Bhargav Dasgupta told reporters on an earnings concall.

He said, the general insurance industry is growing at 15-20 per cent and will continue to grow at this pace and ICICI Lombard is optimistic to grow at the same pace or at slightly ahead of it.

This is the second quarterly result of the company after going public in September last.

From the income side, its crop insurance revenue declined to Rs 86.95 crore during the quarter from Rs 90.82 crore in the same period last year.

"The crop insurance has dropped during the quarter but we are not chasing the topline," Dasgupta added.

The results for third quarter and as well as for the nine-months period were impacted due to the effect of excess tax provision and write-backs for earlier years.

Shares of ICICI Lombard were trading 3.46 per cent higher at Rs 809.65 per scrip on the BSE, whose benchmark Sensex shed 0.21 per cent after a week of record-breaking rally. PTI SM SVK BEN BEN .

