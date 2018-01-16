Chennai, Jan 16 (PTI) Top stories from the southern Chennai, Jan 16 (PTI) Top stories from the southern region at 1800 hrs today.

MDS1 TN-LANKA-FISHERMEN Rameswaram (TN): Sixteen Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in their waters near Katchatheevu islet.

MDS2 KA-GANG-NAXALS Mangaluru: A three-member group of suspected Naxalites with arms enter some houses in Shiradi near Addahole forests in Dakshina Kannada district and took away grocery items on January 14, say police.

MDS3 TN-NAIDU-ORGAN TRANSPLANTATION Chennai: All states should take cue from Tamil Nadu and support organ transplantation, says Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

MDS4 TN-JALLIKATTU Madurai: Three persons are killed during the traditional bull taming sports of Jallikattu and Manjavirattu held as part of Pongal festivities in different places in Tamil Nadu.

MES2 KL-SABARIMALA Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government says it is mulling setting up amenities for pilgrims visiting Ayyappa hill shrine at Sabarimala similar to those available to devotees at Lord Venkateswara Temple at Tirupati.

MES4 KA-ASSAULT-VIDEO Bengaluru: A video of a group of five 'drunk' men assaulting three-motorbike borne persons reportedly on the eve of New Year day celebrations has surfaced, say police.

BOM8 TL-HEGDE-LOKPAL Hyderabad: Retired Supreme Court Judge N Santosh Hegde expresses indignation over the delay in appointment of the Lokpal even four years after the enactment of the law for setting up the anti-corruption institution.

BOM9 TL-ISRO-KIRAN KUMAR Hyderabad: The Indian Space Research Organisation can do things at a much faster pace if given more resources, says the agency's former Chairman A S Kiran Kumar. PTI APR APR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.