Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 2215 hrs: BOM 32 MH-2NDLD-FIRING Pune: An Assistant Sub-Inspector of India Reserve Battalion, posted at the State Reserve Police Force camp, allegedly shoots dead three persons at Daund near Pune.

BOM 34 GJ-TOGADIA-POLICE Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad police dismiss VHP leader Pravin Togadia's claim that he could have been killed in a fake encounter, saying it is not possible to eliminate someone who has 'Z-plus' security.

BOM 31 MH-LD MOSHE Mumbai: Returning to the place where he was orphaned nine years ago in a terror attack, 11-year-old Moshe Holtzberg appears bewildered with the media frenzy.

BOM 30 GJ-PM-NETANYAHU-CENTRE Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjaman Netanyahu will dedicate to the nation a centre for entrepreneurship and technology during their visit here tomorrow.

BOM 5 MH-SENA Mumbai: Chastising the Maharashtra government over the law and order situation in the wake of the killing of a businessman in Pune, the Shiv Sena says the incident should set off alarm bells for the BJP-led dispensation.

BOM 11 GJ-MODI-NETANYAHU Ahmedabad: Gujarat is set to roll out the red carpet for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he arrives here tomorrow along with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

LGB 1 GA-MAHADAYI-TRIBUNAL Panaji: The Goa government tells a tribunal that the Mahadayi river water demand by neighbouring Karnataka is actually for irrigating its sugarcane crop areas. PTI NRB NRB .

