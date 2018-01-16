Chennai, Jan 16 (PTI) Top stories from the South at Chennai, Jan 16 (PTI) Top stories from the South at 2100 hrs.

MDS8 KL-PASSPORT-CM Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asks the Centre to "rectify" its decision to allot two different colours for passports, saying it amounts to violation of the Fundamental Right to Equality guaranteed to a citizen under the constitution.

MDS5 KL-TOURISM-EARNINGS Kochi: India earns USD 27 billion income from foreign tourist arrivals in 2017, says Union Tourism Minister Alphons Kannanthanam.

MDS6 TN-MEVANI-BOYCOTT Chennai: In a show of solidarity, journalists boycott a press meet to be addressed by Gujarat MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani here after he refuses to talk in the presence of an English news channel.

MDS9 KL-HAJ-CONG Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress and IUML in Kerala come out against the Centre's decision to stop subsidy for Haj pilgrims from this year.

MDS7 KL-MINOR-COP Alapuzha (Ker) Jan 16 (PTI) A probationary Sub-Inspector arrested here in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl at Mangalam town in the district over a six month period. PTI BN .

