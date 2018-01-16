Haj subsidy abolition New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) With the Centre announcing the abolition of the Haj subsidy, the Congress said today that it hopes the Modi government will utilise the money for the upliftment of the disempowered among the minorities.

Minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today announced that there will be no subsidy for Haj from this year.

Reacting to the development, Congress Communications in- charge Randeep Surjewala said the Supreme Court bench headed by Justice A Aftab Alam had in 2012 directed the abolition of the Haj subsidy.

"Supreme Court bench headed by J Aftab Alam had directed abolition of Haj subsidy within 10 years in May 2012 besides asking for utilisation of money for education and upliftment of minorities.

"We sincerely hope that Modi Government will honour the SC direction and utilise this money for the disempowered including -- Modern education to children, especially young girls from minority community...," he tweeted.

Surjewala also hoped that the government would provide special incentives for higher education, including in medical, engineering and other services, besides ensuring skill development of the children of the minority community.

He also urged the government to make provisions for helping the destitute women among the minorities, including those who have been widowed, abandoned or divorced, and make other provisions for the upliftment and social development of the minority community. PTI SKC ASK ASK .

