Shimla, Jan 16 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government today appointed Rachana Gupta, Editor of Hindi daily "Jagran", as a member of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC), and nominated BJP member Daisy Thakur as Chairperson of the State Commission for Women, officials said.

The government also appointed BJP leaders Sanjeev Katwal and Purshottam Guleria as Vice Chairpersons of the State Handicraft and Handloom Corporation, and the Khadi and Village Industries Board, respectively, they added.

Rachana Gupta was administered oath of the office by Governor Acharya Devvrat at the Raj Bhawan in the presence of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Cabinet ministers Sarveen Chaudhary, Virender Kanwar Vikram Singh, Chief Information Commissioner Narender Chauhan, Chief Secretary Vineet Chawdhary, Additional Chief Secretary cum Principal Secretary to chief minister Manisha Nanda, Chairman, HP Public Service Commission Maj. Gen. D V S Rana and other dignitaries, an official statement said here.

Daisy Thakur was appointed Chairperson of the Women Commission for a period of three years while Indu Bala, Sushma Bhatt and Manjri Negi were appointed Non Official Members of the commission for three years, it added.

The government reconstituted the Board of Directors of State Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation, and Khadi and Village Industries Board with political appointees, the release said.

Sanjeev Katwal, OSD to former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal during 1998-2003, would be the Vice Chairman of the State Handicraft and Handloom Board. Anjay Bodh from Bhuntar, Vinod Kumar from Chamba, and Baldev Singh Negi were appointed Non Official Directors of the board, it added.

Senior BJP leader from Solan, Purshottam Guleria, would be the Vice chairperson of the State Khadi and Village Industries Board, while Sagar Dutt Bharadwaj from Una, Pitambar Lal from Mandi, and Chandveer from Kangra would be Non Official Members, the statement said. PTI PCL IJT .

