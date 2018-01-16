Chandigarh, Jan 16 (PTI) The Haryana government is concerned over the recent incidents of crimes against women and opposition parties, instead of grinding their own axe, should help administration take on nefarious elements, the state's Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu said today.

The minister's comments came after the Haryana Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed concern over the incidents of violence.

The state has seen several incidents of gory violence against women. Two minor Dalit girls were allegedly raped and killed in separate incidents recently, barely a month after a similar case involving a six-year-old girl shook the state.

Abhimanyu said the entire state Cabinet was concerned over the incidents of violence against women and assured the people that any misdeed would not be tolerated and the culprits would be severely punished.

The Haryana finance minister said the government had taken a serious note of such incidents "which had left a negative impact on the society as well as on the state", according to an official release here.

Opposition parties, instead of grinding their own axe, should shoulder their responsibility to the society and help the administration in taking on the nefarious elements so that such misdeeds could be prevented, he said.

Abhimanyu said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had launched the 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' programme from Panipat on January 22, 2015.

"The present state government carried out a holistic campaign during the last three years to ensure strict compliance of the PC-PNDT Act as a result of which the sex ratio in the state has improved considerably," he said.

Khap panchayats have also come forward to support the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao programme, he said.

Meanwhile, describing the law and order situation in Haryana as "worrisome", the opposition Congress today demanded resignation of Manohar Lal Khattar led-government for its alleged failure in controlling things. PTI SUN ADS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.