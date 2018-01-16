Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) R Madhavan is happy that the two South superstars - Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan - are set to debut in politics, but the actor says he is not interested in taking the political plunge.

On December 31, Rajinikanth announced his decision to enter politics and float a new party, while Haasan had already announced his political foray in November.

Asked about the political debut of the two superstars, Madhavan said, "They are starting now... I feel whatever is better for the state and country, they are most welcome. If your intention is to serve people, then it's good... I am happy they have taken this step." The actor said he is happy being an actor and does not need a political label to serve the society.

"I am not politically inclined. I am an actor and it is my job. I will continue to do good in whatever form I can. I don't need endorsement to do good for the society and I am very clear about it," he said at the trailer launch of his Amazon Prime show "Breathe".

There were reports that Madhavan's latest, Tamil superhit "Vikram Vedha" will be remade in Hindi.

"The remake of 'Vikram Vedha' will be made in Hindi for sure. (But) I don't know if I will be doing it or not. I have always shied away from doing remakes of my own films, except 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein'," he said.

Madhavan said he would like to produce a film, preferably a biopic.

