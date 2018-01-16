Bengaluru, Jan 16 (PTI) Bengaluru FC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu today said challenge from quality Indian custodians, including Subrata Paul and Amrinder Singh does not frighten him at all as he himself is his biggest competitor.

"For sure, there are many good quality goalkeepers in Indian Super League (ISL). There is Amrinder Singh, Subrata Paul and Subhashish Roy Chowdhury who are doing well. When other keepers do well, it does not frighten me but excites me instead," he told PTI here.

"My biggest competitor is myself. The day I don't push myself, it is going to hurt me," he added.

Asked whom among the rival strikers he is really worried about, Gurpreet said: "I don't think of anyone as a very special striker that I need to be aware of. All of them are dangerous and that is why they are playing in the ISL. They have the potential of damaging any sides' prospects." Gurpreet has been a crucial part of Albert Roca's Bengaluru FC in his first season at the ISL since his return to India after a successful outing with Norwegian club Stabaek.

Talking about Roca, Gurpreet said the team is lucky to have the Spaniard around.

"I am comfortable with him. There has not been any problem with me in adjusting to Spanish style of coaching. My coach during Stabaek days was also a Spaniard," he said.

"Roca also is a good human being. Just before AFC Cup John Johnson had some personal issues. Immediately, he told John to take a snap. I don't think any other coach would have done that," he added. PTI BDN SSC SSC .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.