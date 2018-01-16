Mount Maunganui (New Zealand), Jan 16 (PTI) India defeated Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets in a U-19 World Cup match here today.

Brief Score: Papua New Guinea Under-19s: 64 allout in 21.5 overs (OL Sam 15; AS Roy 5/14) India: 67 in 8 overs (PP Shaw 57; L MOrea 0/11). PTI ATK ATK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.