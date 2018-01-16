Centurion, Jan 16 (PTI) India were 35 for three in their second innings at stumps on day four of the second Test against South Africa here.

Brief scores: South Africa 1st innings: 335 India 1st innings: 307 South Africa 2nd innings: 258 all out in 90.3 overs (AB de Villiers 80; M Shami 4/49) India second innings: 35/3 in 23 overs (Pujara batting 11; Ngidi 2/14).

