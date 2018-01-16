Mount Maunganui, Jan 16 (PTI) India breezed into the ICC U-19 World Cup quarterfinals after hammering minnows Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets in a low-scoring group B clash here today.

Skipper Prithvi Shaw slammed a strokeful fifty while spinner Anukul Roy claimed a maiden five-wicket haul at Bay Oval here to earn India the win.

Roy emerged as the wrecker-in-chief for India as he run through the opposition, returning with impressive figures of 6.5-2-14-5 after skipper Shaw won the toss and elected to field first under overcast conditions.

Ovia Sam (15) and opener Simon Atai (13) were the top- scorers as Papua New Guinea folded for a paltry 64 in 21.5 over, the tournament's lowest score so far.

India then returned to overhaul the target, reaching 67 for no loss in 8 overs, riding on Shaw's 39-ball 57 which was studded with 12 boundaries.

It was Shaw's second half-century of the tournament, while Roy picked his maiden five-wicket haul in youth ODIs.

In conditions that aided swing and bounce, India fast bowler Shivam Mavi picked up two wickets, while Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Arshdeep Singh snapped one wicket each.

India will take on Zimbabwe next on January 19.

Brief Score: Papua New Guinea Under-19s: 64 allout in 21.5 overs (OL Sam 15; AS Roy 5/14) India: 67 in 8 overs (PP Shaw 57; L MOrea 0/11). PTI ATK ATK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.