By Shirish B Pradhan Kathmandu, Jan 16 (PTI) A tractor carrying Indian pilgrims today met with an accident in Nepal's Nawalparasi district, killing at least one person and injuring 13 others.

The accident in Triveni Village Council took place when the tractor was heading towards Trivenidham on the occasion of Hindu festival Maghe Aunshi for taking holy dip.

The driver of the vehicle died on the spot and 13 others sustained injuries as the tractor overturned, according to the police.

The injured pilgrims have been taken to a local health centre for treatment.

All the people in the tractor were from Gorakhpur, India.

Thousands of pilgrims have come to Trivenighat today to worship at the temple. PTI SBP AMS .

