Srinagar, Jan 16 (PTI) A man, who was injured last month during an encounter between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, succumbed to injuries at a hospital here today.

Mohammad Ayoub Bhat breathed his last at a hospital here after battling for life for 27 days, a police official said.

Two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists and a woman were killed in the encounter at Batmurran village of Shopian on December 19 last year. PTI MIJ ADS .

