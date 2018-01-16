Los Angeles, Jan 16 (PTI) Actor Jane Fonda has revealed that she had a cancerous growth removed from her lower lip.

The 80-year-old actor, who had her lower lip in bandages, attended the BUILD Series to promote her TV show "Grace and Frankie", reported Entertainment Tonight.

"I just want to explain the bandage. I just had a cancer taken from my lip. I thought it was going to heal in time before I came before you, but it's fine. I just want to explain it. I don't normally go around like this," the actor said.

Fonda further explained her condition during a later interview with Howard Stern.

"Hey listen, the world is falling apart, what's a lip.

Yeah, they did. I'm going to be fine, thanks." PTI BK BK .

