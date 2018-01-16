Los Angeles, Jan 16 (PTI) "Mad Men" actor January Jones is reportedly dating Nick Viall who starred in the 21st season of "The Bachelor" in March.

During the show Viall got engaged to contestant Vanessa Grimaldi. He and Grimaldi split just months later, in August.

According to Page Six, Jones and Viall got together after she said on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" that she was a "Bachelor" fan.

"They've been dating for about two months. She went on 'The Late Show' in ­mid-November and said Nick had reached out to her and tried to get her to lip-sync battle with him. She declined, but then he asked her out to a drink and she accepted. They've been seeing each other since," a source said.

Jones celebrated her 40th birthday with Viall and some of her "Mad Men" former co-stars at Inkwell in LA on Saturday, the source added. PTI SHD SHD .

